Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump
08:07
The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack confirmed it is in talks with former Attorney General Bill Barr. The new development comes as the panel seeks testimony from Ivanka Trump. MSNBC Contributors Betsy Woodruff Swan and Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the next steps in the investigation. Jan. 24, 2022
