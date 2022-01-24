IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

American Voices

Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

08:07

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack confirmed it is in talks with former Attorney General Bill Barr. The new development comes as the panel seeks testimony from Ivanka Trump. MSNBC Contributors Betsy Woodruff Swan and Joyce Vance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the next steps in the investigation. Jan. 24, 2022

    Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

