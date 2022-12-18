Jan. 6 Committee considering recommending three charges against Donald Trump

NBC News reports the Jan. 6 Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot is actively considering recommending charges against Trump for insurrection, obstruction an official proceeding of Congress, and conspiracy. MSNBC Contributor Charlie Savage, MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade, and MSNBC Political Analyst David Jolly joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the final chapter of the committee’s work. Dec. 18, 2022