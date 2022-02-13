IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jamaica brings representation to the Winter Olympics

American Voices

Jamaica brings representation to the Winter Olympics

This year, Jamaica’s 4-man bobsled team is back at the Winter Olympics, qualifying for the first time since 1998. The original Jamaican Bobsled team, made famous by the movie “Cool Runnings” sparked an explosion of athletes from new countries vying to compete at the highest level of sports. A member of the 1988 “Cool Runnings” team, Devon Harris, tells MSNBC's Alicia Menendez why it’s important to have more representation at the Winter Games.Feb. 13, 2022

    Jamaica brings representation to the Winter Olympics

