J. Harrison Ghee & Alex Newell make LGBTQ+ History

Broadway actors J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell are the first nonbinary actors to be nominated for Tony Awards. They’re nominated for their roles in “Some Like it Hot” and “Shucked,” respectively. American Voices host Alicia Menendez sat down with J. and Alex to talk about their nominations, their roles in these two musicals, and what it would look like for awards shows to welcome nonbinary identities. They also discussed the importance of drag as it becomes the latest target in the right-wing culture wars.June 11, 2023