Israel’s storied 75-year relationship with the U.S.

Today’s attack on Israel by Hamas is the latest flare-up in a conflict that has been smoldering for over seven decades. Both Palestinian Muslims and Jewish Israelis claim the country as their ancestral homeland and the birthplace of their religions. The two groups have been battling each other since Israel was founded in 1948. NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss explains Israel’s troubled history with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.Oct. 7, 2023