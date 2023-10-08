IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Israel’s far-right government fueled tensions with Hamas

    02:54
    Israel-Hamas conflict exposes intel failures

    04:31
    What role does Iran play in the conflict between Palestine and Israel?

    02:54

  • Retired Lieutenant Colonel weighs in on intelligence failure in Israel

    04:32

  • The political and security risks as Israel fights back against Hamas

    04:16

  • Hamas attack on Israel exposes intel failures

    05:23

  • Israel’s storied 75-year relationship with the U.S.

    03:39

  • How Gaza's public opinion of Israel could have influenced the Hamas attack

    04:24

  • Congresswoman Deborah Ross: It is crucial that the U.S. continues to support Ukraine

    04:30

  • Alejandra Campoverdi digs into the complexities of being “First Gen” in new memoir

    06:02

  • How the political fight over aid to Ukraine exposes the GOP’s anti-Democratic sympathies

    02:45

  • President Biden issues a dire warning on how far-right rhetoric is threatening Democracy

    04:00

  • Rep. Wild on passing stopgap bill in the House: 'This was vital for us to do'

    04:41

  • Rep Garcia says democrats will fight to avert future shutdown

    05:14

  • Why Trump is giving up his fight to move the Georgia case to federal court

    03:36

  • After House votes on stopgap funding bill, Rep. Boyle hopes it sends positive signal on bipartisanship

    03:29

  • Hearing on Trump gag order set for Oct. 16

    03:32

  • Congress fails to avert childcare cliff crisis

    03:10

  • Sen. Bennet explains why he's so concerned about lack of Ukraine aid in funding bill

    01:51

  • 'Immigration is a national issue': The dire roles Congress, White House play in addressing migrants

    04:37

American Voices

Israel-Hamas conflict exposes intel failures

04:31

The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel. The ambush now has experts around the world questioning how Israel's robust intelligence was caught off guard. NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the global impact. Oct. 8, 2023

