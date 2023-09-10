Is defending Donald Trump a career breaker for Georgia Republicans?

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler is standing by Donald Trump after a unsealed court document revealed a special grand jury recommended indicting her along with two other U.S. Senators in the Georgia election interference case. However, Fulton County DA Fani Willis did not charge the Republican lawmakers in her RICO case. An MSNBC political panel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Georgia voters have repeatedly rejected election deniers in statewide races. Sept. 10, 2023