American Voices

Iowa passes abortion ban, but the fight is not over

03:26

Iowa has passed a six-week abortion ban into law, which could have major implications for the 2024 presidential race since Iowa is an early voting state. Until then, the bill is expected to face a series of legal challenges. Iowa state senator Janet Petersen joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss. July 16, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

