American Voices

Investigations into Trump’s actions to overturn the 2020 election widen

03:45

The New York Times reports more than a dozen people connected to Donald Trump were just subpoenaed in the government’s investigations in the plot to steal the 2020 election. MSNBC Contributor Charles Coleman Jr. and Eugene Daniels joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the sprawling probes into Trump’s actions to subvert American democracy. Sept. 10, 2022

