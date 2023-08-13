Inside the push to recruit more young people to Congress

It’s undeniable that young Americans can change elections and impact American politics. Researchers at Tufts University credited an increase in voter turnout for making key differences in major battleground states during the 2020 presidential election. They did it again in the 2022 midterms, with the second-highest voter turnout in nearly 30 years. But what’s still missing is making sure they have a seat at the table. March For Our Lives founder David Hogg talks with American Voice host Alicia Menendez about what it will take to bring more young people into the political arena.Aug. 13, 2023