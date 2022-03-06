Inside Putin’s mindset as Russian forces ramp up attacks in Ukraine
Russian President Putin is ramping up attacks on Ukraine as the West works to help the Ukrainian people. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of Strongmen Mussolini to the Present and Melinda Haring, deputy director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Putin’s calculations. March 6, 2022
