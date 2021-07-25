In the race to return to ‘normal’ life amid pandemic, opportunities for real change are missed

Unvaccinated Americans continue to make up nearly all of new Covid cases and hospitalizations, leading to changes like new mask mandates in St. Louis. And even new penalties concerning unvaccinated players and staff in the NFL. While changes to stem the pandemic continue, the window for major structural changes that could reimagine society may be closing, according to Ekimini Uwan. Uwan, co-host of the podcast “Truth Tables,” joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss her latest piece for The Atlantic detailing how leaders can address the parts of society that were broken long before the pandemic.