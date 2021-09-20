IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In addressing humanitarian crisis at the border, a push for long-term immigration solutions

Deportations to Haiti are underway as the Department of Homeland Security addresses thousands of migrants huddled under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley, Lorella Praeli, Co-President of Community Change Action, and Patrice Lawrence, Executive Director of the UdocuBlack Network join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the handling of migrants in Del Rio, the state of America’s asylum system, and the path forward for immigration reform. Sept. 20, 2021

