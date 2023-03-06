IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

In 20 years, the gender pay gap has barely changed

05:18

Author and Pay Equity Expert C. Nicole Mason joined MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the gender pay gap ahead of Equal Pay Day. Mason explores how the pay gap impacts women across the nation on a systemic level, from determining life milestones like retirement and children, to the relationship between pay inequality and healthcare access. March 6, 2023

