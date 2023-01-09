Immigration lawyer: 'It shouldn’t be about keeping people out'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

As President Joe Biden takes his first trip to the Southern border since taking office, the Immigration Chair for the National Bar Association, Allen Orr Jr., presses the need for Congress to act on immigration reform. Orr also discusses how the Biden administration needs to balance calls to secure the border with protecting the legal right to seek asylum. Jan. 9, 2023

