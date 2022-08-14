Illinois abortion clinic ‘inundated’ with out-of-state patients

The Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, Illinois is experiencing a 40 percent increase in demand as more than a dozen states enact abortion bans. “We have to find ways to not only support the cost of a procedure, but to also support folks’ travel,” says Hope Clinic president Chelsea Souder. She tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez how her staff are dealing with the post-Roe surge of patients crossing state lines. Aug. 14, 2022