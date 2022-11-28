IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

Human Rights Campaign president: ‘Our sense of safety has been stolen’

04:28

In the wake of the Colorado Springs mass shooting, Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson shares a warning about the “deadly combination” of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policy. “This is a critical moment for all of us to stand up and say, ‘Enough,’” Robinson tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez.Nov. 28, 2022

