IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Human connection pivotal to maintaining joy

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Hawaii to join one of few states to provide universal pre-K

    04:25

  • Six additional classified documents found in Biden's Delaware home during Justice Department

    10:19

  • Justice Department finds additional documents at Biden's Delaware home

    04:23

  • The renewed push for Congress to act on immigration reform

    03:06

  • Republicans condemn Santos a week too late: ‘Hard to even give them credit’

    03:35

  • GOP-led House kicks off session passing anti-abortion bills

    03:07

  • DNC Chair: GOP has ‘no moral compass’ on Santos

    03:31

  • Sec. of State: AZ voters don’t want ‘crazy’ candidates

    04:20

  • President Biden frustrated with fallout over classified documents investigation

    04:41

  • Classified documents at the center of separate investigations into Biden and Trump

    04:45

  • 'Donald Trump made blatant lies acceptable in the Republican party': Calls for Rep. Santos to resign fall flat

    07:09

  • FBI informants to testify in Proud Boys trial

    02:33

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give inside look into their lives

    04:08

  • The worst attack on democracy in Brazil since 1964

    03:37

  • Immigration lawyer: 'It shouldn’t be about keeping people out'

    04:18

  • Newly elected Democrat predicts chaos and confusing under Kevin McCarthy’s tenure as Speaker

    02:40

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley: House GOP has 'proven themselves unfit to govern'

    03:14

  • Election deniers seize control of McCarthy’s GOP

    03:04

  • Damar Hamlin’s collapse sparks disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

    03:48

American Voices

Human connection pivotal to maintaining joy

04:47

The documentary "Mission Joy: Finding Happiness in Troubled Times" and the Big Joy project showcase how meaningful human connections are pivotal to maintaining joy. The longest study on human happiness conducted at Harvard University draws a similar conclusion. The producer and co-director of "Mission Joy," Peggy Callahan, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. Jan. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Human connection pivotal to maintaining joy

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Hawaii to join one of few states to provide universal pre-K

    04:25

  • Six additional classified documents found in Biden's Delaware home during Justice Department

    10:19

  • Justice Department finds additional documents at Biden's Delaware home

    04:23

  • The renewed push for Congress to act on immigration reform

    03:06

  • Republicans condemn Santos a week too late: ‘Hard to even give them credit’

    03:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All