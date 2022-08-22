How Trump’s attempt to hold onto power led to the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago

While Trump was obsessed with the 2020 election during the final days of his presidency, West Wing staffers fanatically tossed documents into boxes that were shipped to his Florida home. Some of those boxes included some of the government’s top secrets. Former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa and Staff Writer at The Atlantic Tom Nichols joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how Trump’s view of power landed him into legal jeopardy.Aug. 22, 2022