How to stop the GOP’s school board takeover

Conservative school boards nationwide are forcing out superintendents and pushing the public education system to the far right. Run for Something co-founders Amanda Litman and Ross Morales-Rocketto share how to fight back. “There are something like 20,000 school board races on the ballot this year,” Litman said. “We desperately need good people to run for these positions, even though it’s scary, even though it might be dangerous, because the alternative is so much worse.”Feb. 7, 2022