How to push forward amid rollback GOP legislation

MSNBC’s host of "American Voices" Alicia Menendez looks at what real progress in America could look like as Republican lawmakers fight voting rights with a new law in Georgia, while others use scare tactics to spread misinformation about immigration. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) joins Menendez to discuss his recent trip to the border and how Republicans have recently spent more time politicizing the border influx rather than coming up with actual solutions.