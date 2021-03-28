IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

How to push forward amid rollback GOP legislation

06:57

MSNBC’s host of "American Voices" Alicia Menendez looks at what real progress in America could look like as Republican lawmakers fight voting rights with a new law in Georgia, while others use scare tactics to spread misinformation about immigration. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) joins Menendez to discuss his recent trip to the border and how Republicans have recently spent more time politicizing the border influx rather than coming up with actual solutions.March 28, 2021

