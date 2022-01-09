How to find time for creativity and self-care during the pandemic
Eve Rodsky, best-selling author of “Fair Play,” is back with a new book. Her guide “Find Your Unicorn Space” reveals how to drop the to-do list and rediscover what you love. “The real and only antidote to burnout is being interested in your own life,” Rodsky tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez. Jan. 9, 2022
