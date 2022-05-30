How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

'We cannot wait for lawmakers to save us': Project Unloaded aims to end gun violence02:59
'There’s a tremendous amount of sorrow, anger, frustration': Treating Uvalde’s trauma patients04:00
- Now Playing
How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points02:53
- UP NEXT
Texas Democrats demand special session to address gun violence03:04
DOJ plans to review botched police response in Uvalde, Texas03:39
Uvalde’s state senator: ‘For the rest of my career, I’ll be demanding change on guns’05:07
Florida's lessons on gun reform04:15
'Please show up for survivors': Victims of gun violence speak out06:34
Senate debates new gun safety reforms after a decade of inaction04:53
Texas Republican leaders blame Uvalde shooting on everything except guns04:37
Texas lawmaker demands gun reform: 'The body pile is high enough'04:42
Frank Figliuzzi on Uvalde shooting: 'I can't understand' why police waited04:21
COVID-19 cases are rising as Memorial Day weekend approaches04:13
Haiti’s debt to France linked to large numbers of Haitian migrants at U.S. border06:19
'Negotiating in public’: Jan. 6 panel pushes back on DOJ request for transcripts03:47
Which Republican lawmakers led tours of the Capitol on Jan. 5?03:00
Stopping the plot to steal future elections04:55
Superstar Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin discusses new book04:47
Advocate says Title 42 shows what kind of nation we are trying to become05:48
Experts say formula shortage has been slow rolling crisis as emergency formula arrives to U.S.04:20
'We cannot wait for lawmakers to save us': Project Unloaded aims to end gun violence02:59
'There’s a tremendous amount of sorrow, anger, frustration': Treating Uvalde’s trauma patients04:00
- Now Playing
How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points02:53
- UP NEXT
Texas Democrats demand special session to address gun violence03:04
DOJ plans to review botched police response in Uvalde, Texas03:39
Uvalde’s state senator: ‘For the rest of my career, I’ll be demanding change on guns’05:07
Play All