How to cope with grief from Tyre Nichols’ brutal death

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was brutally beaten by five police officers and later died in the hospital. Nichols’ family and community are now grieving his death. On top of that, Black Americans have to cope with the re-traumatization of witnessing anti-black violence once again. Grief advocate and author of Grief Is Love, Marisa Renee Lee, joined American Voices to discuss all of this and how to cope.Jan. 30, 2023