IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republicans tap into familiar campaign playbook targeting migrants

    04:01
  • Now Playing

    How the Texas loophole banning abortions undermines American democracy

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Russian Americans say Putin’s war is shattering their identities

    05:56

  • What to expect from the Jan. 6 Committee's public hearings

    04:34

  • What Le Pen’s loss tells us about the U.S. midterms

    02:42

  • High school junior advocates against book bans

    02:46

  • What an abortion underground in a post-Roe America could look like

    04:30

  • Michigan Democrat slams GOP for attacks on LGBTQ+ youth 

    03:17

  • Texas mom faces death penalty

    05:23

  • Rep. Gomez on McCarthy: ‘He’s always chosen power over doing the right thing’

    05:37

  • Zelenskyy adviser says U.S. secretaries traveled to Ukraine

    04:37

  • Zelenskyy adviser: U.S. secretaries Blinken and Austin met with Ukraine president in Kyiv

    02:19

  • Young voters urge Biden to cancel more student debt ahead of midterms

    06:12

  • Rep. Greene deflects questions surrounding Jan. 6 in public hearing

    03:56

  • GOP leaders dodge opportunities to hold Trump accountable for his action on January 6

    07:11

  • Tucker Carlson ramps fears over 'The End of Men'

    03:57

  • Democrats plot winning strategy for 2022 midterm elections

    07:57

  • U.S. Officials to travel to Ukraine after announcing new aid package

    04:26

  • Russia’s war in Ukraine reshapes U.S. and European foreign policy

    06:06

  • The real reason Elon Musk wants to take over Twitter

    02:40

American Voices

How the Texas loophole banning abortions undermines American democracy

02:55

Oklahoma is adopting a legal tactic developed in Texas to skirt around the U.S. constitution to ban abortion access. MSNBC Contributor Paola Ramos joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how this type of legislation tears at the fabric of American democracy.  May 1, 2022

  • Republicans tap into familiar campaign playbook targeting migrants

    04:01
  • Now Playing

    How the Texas loophole banning abortions undermines American democracy

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Russian Americans say Putin’s war is shattering their identities

    05:56

  • What to expect from the Jan. 6 Committee's public hearings

    04:34

  • What Le Pen’s loss tells us about the U.S. midterms

    02:42

  • High school junior advocates against book bans

    02:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All