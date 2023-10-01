How the political fight over aid to Ukraine exposes the GOP’s anti-Democratic sympathies

Alejandra Campoverdi digs into the complexities of being “First Gen” in new memoir06:02
- Now Playing
How the political fight over aid to Ukraine exposes the GOP’s anti-Democratic sympathies02:45
- UP NEXT
President Biden issues a dire warning on how far-right rhetoric is threatening Democracy04:00
Rep. Wild on passing stopgap bill in the House: 'This was vital for us to do'04:41
Rep Garcia says democrats will fight to avert future shutdown05:14
Why Trump is giving up his fight to move the Georgia case to federal court03:36
After House votes on stopgap funding bill, Rep. Boyle hopes it sends positive signal on bipartisanship03:29
Hearing on Trump gag order set for Oct. 1603:32
Congress fails to avert childcare cliff crisis03:10
Sen. Bennet explains why he's so concerned about lack of Ukraine aid in funding bill01:51
'Immigration is a national issue': The dire roles Congress, White House play in addressing migrants04:37
Pres. Biden to picket with UAW workers this week05:38
Rep. Allred slams far right for looming shutdown: ‘They want the suffering’05:31
“It’s a pretty sad day”: TX State Sen. Gutierrez reflects on AG Paxton acquittal04:45
Trump denies pressuring House Republicans to impeach Biden05:29
Speaker McCarthy warns shutdown showdown could backfire on GOP05:16
Jennifer Rubin: Republicans reveal contempt for Americans’ intelligence04:02
National STEM challenge encourages science innovation among kids04:46
Woman shares why she’s suing Tennessee over abortion ban05:54
Republicans distract with Biden impeachment as childcare cliff draws near04:34
Alejandra Campoverdi digs into the complexities of being “First Gen” in new memoir06:02
- Now Playing
How the political fight over aid to Ukraine exposes the GOP’s anti-Democratic sympathies02:45
- UP NEXT
President Biden issues a dire warning on how far-right rhetoric is threatening Democracy04:00
Rep. Wild on passing stopgap bill in the House: 'This was vital for us to do'04:41
Rep Garcia says democrats will fight to avert future shutdown05:14
Why Trump is giving up his fight to move the Georgia case to federal court03:36
Play All