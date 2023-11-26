How the Israel-Hamas cease-fire became a reality and what the Biden Administration is doing to keep it going

President Biden is the chief architect of the temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, and thus the reason why 58 hostages have been returned to their families. The Biden Administration is now hard at work trying to extend the truce and get more hostages freed. Politico White House Reporter Eugene Daniels lays out the negotiating process for American Voices host Alicia Menendez.Nov. 26, 2023