Pop star Britney Spears is free from her conservatorship after a years-long court battle and an outpouring of support from fans. “When I started looking into this in May 2019, there was no way that this was going to happen,” says Erin Lee Carr, the director of “Britney vs. Spears.” She tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez about the “monumental shift” that led to Britney Spears’ emancipation.Nov. 14, 2021