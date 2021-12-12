How the Birds Aren’t Real conspiracy became a ‘mass coping mechanism’ for Gen Z
Hundreds of thousands of young Americans are members of “Birds Aren’t Real,” a group claiming all living birds have been replaced by government surveillance drones. New York Times Technology Reporter Taylor Lorenz shares why so many Gen Z’ers are drawn to the fake conspiracy theory and how it’s becoming a political force.Dec. 12, 2021
