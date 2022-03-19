How social media sites are shutting down Russian disinfo
03:46
Share this -
copied
Twitter reports its new labels for state-run media have reduced the reach of pro-Kremlin tweets by 30 percent. But Russian propaganda will escalate as the war continues, warns Blake Hall, a former Army ranger and CEO of ID.Me. “It’s not quite clear what the next move will be,” Hall tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez. “[Putin’s] lies are a house of cards that could collapse at any moment.”March 19, 2022
Putting pressure on Putin's inner circle
03:53
'The two sides are deadlocked': U.S., China talks continue on Russia's war on Ukraine
04:24
Zelenskyy calls for peace talks as Putin steps up attacks on civilians
04:59
Now Playing
How social media sites are shutting down Russian disinfo
03:46
UP NEXT
Fmr. Advisor to Ukrainian president weighs in on calls for peace talks
07:19
Rep. Ted Lieu on the U.S. response to Ukrainian calls for assistance