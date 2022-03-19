IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

How social media sites are shutting down Russian disinfo

03:46

Twitter reports its new labels for state-run media have reduced the reach of pro-Kremlin tweets by 30 percent. But Russian propaganda will escalate as the war continues, warns Blake Hall, a former Army ranger and CEO of ID.Me. “It’s not quite clear what the next move will be,” Hall tells MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez. “[Putin’s] lies are a house of cards that could collapse at any moment.”March 19, 2022

