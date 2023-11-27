IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How Pres. Biden became driving force behind Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

American Voices

How Pres. Biden became driving force behind Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Hamas is expected to release a new group of hostages in Gaza on Monday. This will be the fourth group of hostages to be released as a part of a four day ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. President Biden played a key role in putting the deal together through talks with Egypt, Qatar and Israel. Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegies Endowment for International Peace and former Middle East Analyst for the State Department, joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss. Nov. 27, 2023

    How Pres. Biden became driving force behind Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

