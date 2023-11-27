How Pres. Biden became driving force behind Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Hamas is expected to release a new group of hostages in Gaza on Monday. This will be the fourth group of hostages to be released as a part of a four day ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. President Biden played a key role in putting the deal together through talks with Egypt, Qatar and Israel. Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegies Endowment for International Peace and former Middle East Analyst for the State Department, joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss. Nov. 27, 2023