IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Extreme weather events fueling 'climate refugee' crisis

    04:12

  • White House welcomes influential Latinas ahead of midterms

    05:45
  • Now Playing

    How online talk of ‘civil war’ escalates to real-life violence

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’

    02:00

  • Republican leaders backing Herschel Walker prioritize winning over principles

    04:38

  • Vladimir Putin now facing criticism from inner circle over Ukraine conflict

    01:13

  • Governor DeSantis touts ‘parental rights’ while restricting reproductive freedom

    02:07

  • Addressing the power dynamics over abortion access in America

    03:58

  • Why Trump will ‘strike out’ with his Supreme Court appeal

    02:14

  • NAACP holds city of Jackson, Mississippi accountable for ongoing water crisis

    03:52

  • How climate change fuels monster hurricanes

    02:34

  • Democratic nominee for AZ gov. Katie Hobbs: ‘I welcome Liz Cheney’s support’

    04:10

  • City Manager for Marco Island worries about supply chain issues that come with the rebuilding process

    03:05

  • The race for Texas Attorney General heats up

    03:07

  • All eyes on Ukraine amid latest string of military victories

    02:46

  • ‘This is the big one’: Oath Keepers trial to set the tone for Jan. 6 cases

    03:52

  • Striking the right message ahead of midterms for Democrats

    04:25

  • Florida Fire Marshal warns residents to watch out for fraud

    04:50

  • 'I’m tired of living my life two years at a time': DACA recipients remain in limbo with looming federal court ruling

    06:27

  • DOJ pushes to speed up 'special master' review of documents seized at Mar-A-Lago

    03:04

American Voices

How online talk of ‘civil war’ escalates to real-life violence

02:48

In the first week of the Oath Keepers trial for seditious conspiracy, federal prosecutors detailed the group’s gruesome plans for government overthrow. Former FBI Special Agent Frank Figliuzzi shares why the Oath Keepers had no right to riot on Trump’s behalf and discusses the potential trigger for another far-right uprising.Oct. 9, 2022

  • Extreme weather events fueling 'climate refugee' crisis

    04:12

  • White House welcomes influential Latinas ahead of midterms

    05:45
  • Now Playing

    How online talk of ‘civil war’ escalates to real-life violence

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’

    02:00

  • Republican leaders backing Herschel Walker prioritize winning over principles

    04:38

  • Vladimir Putin now facing criticism from inner circle over Ukraine conflict

    01:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All