How one Southern pastor uses scripture to promote acceptance

For decades, extremists have used scripture to justify their own hateful agenda: everything from justifying slavery, segregation and denying women the right to vote. According to Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, the Judeo-Christian Bible is full of verses exhorting the values of acceptance and inclusivity. Bishop Allen explains to American Voices host Alicia Menendez how he uses scripture to create a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ members of his congregation.March 5, 2023