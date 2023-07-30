How one Canadian wildfire in 2016 is a bellwether for more climate catastrophes

The month of July was planet Earth’s hottest month on record. In the U.S., blistering heat descended on the Northeast while the South and Southwest continue to wither under suffocating temperatures. With the onset of extreme heat, the threat of wildfires goes up too. Journalist John Vaillant joins American Voices guest host Michael Steele to talk about how climate disasters are connected and how one catastrophic wildfire in Canada in 2016 could serve as a warning of things to come.July 30, 2023