American Voices

How misinformation feeds authoritarian politics

03:11

The link between misinformation and authoritarianism cannot be understated. Autocratic despots use falsehoods to build a cult of personality and push the narrative that they are the only ones with truth. Former President Trump is no exception. History Professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat explains to American Voices host Alicia Menendez how Donald Trump is looking more and more authoritarian.May 14, 2023

