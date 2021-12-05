How ‘ghost candidates’ helped the Florida GOP win key races
06:23
Share this -
copied
Two Florida Republicans face felony campaign fraud charges after running independent “ghost candidates” to draw votes from Democrats. “This is the laboratory… for what Republican control would look like in the whole country,” says MSNBC political analyst Fernand Amandi. He and Orlando Sentinel Senior Reporter Jason Garcia discuss the funding for this dark money scheme and why Governor DeSantis has yet to censure the culprits.Dec. 5, 2021
‘It’s been absolutely devastating’: Controversial ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is reinstated
06:33
How ‘ghost candidates’ helped the Florida GOP win key races
06:23
GOP racism and xenophobia go mainstream
06:42
Vaccine inequity could derail efforts to combat COVID-19
06:22
We cannot become numb to school shootings
03:07
Weakening of Roe could threaten other constitutional protected rights