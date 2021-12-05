How ‘ghost candidates’ helped the Florida GOP win key races

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Two Florida Republicans face felony campaign fraud charges after running independent “ghost candidates” to draw votes from Democrats. “This is the laboratory… for what Republican control would look like in the whole country,” says MSNBC political analyst Fernand Amandi. He and Orlando Sentinel Senior Reporter Jason Garcia discuss the funding for this dark money scheme and why Governor DeSantis has yet to censure the culprits.Dec. 5, 2021

