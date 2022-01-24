A generation shaped by mass shootings, climate change and now Covid, “Zoomers” are becoming a powerful force for change. Pollster John Della Volpe, the author of “Fight: How Gen Z Is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America,” explains why these young activists are so effective.Jan. 24, 2022
Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee
07:07
Now Playing
How Generation Z is saving America
05:29
UP NEXT
Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State
05:05
Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump
08:07
States attempt to restrict teaching about race
06:16
‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism