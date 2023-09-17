How Fox News sowed the seeds of the President Biden impeachment inquiry

With the 2024 presidential election on the horizon and an indictment against Hunter Biden, the right-wing misinformation machine is in full-gear. New reporting from Media Matters shows Fox News’ repeated calls for President Biden to be impeached might have spurred House speaker Kevin McCarthy to launch the inquiry. The tail wags the dog. Media Matters president Angelo Carusone joins American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss.Sept. 17, 2023