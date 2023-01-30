IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fallout from the classified documents cases grows

    03:40

  • Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail ‘more angry and more committed than ever’

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    How far-right conspiracy theories are creating ‘a climate for violence’

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Calls to reexamine policing in America after the police beating of Tyre Nichols

    04:22

  • Restaurant workers unknowingly help fund lobby to keep their wages low 

    03:43

  • Colorado Secy. of State on surge in political violence: ‘We’re not out of the woods’

    03:45

  • Rep. Garamendi on classified document cases: 'I think there’s a lot more information out there'

    04:20

  • NAACP Memphis Branch demanding police reform following death of Tyre Nichols

    04:27

  • Congressional Black Caucus requests meeting with President Biden to discuss police reform

    03:52

  • Pence apologizes for bringing home classified documents: ‘I take full responsibility’

    06:38

  • Experts say American police departments need to be restructured

    04:24

  • New calls for Congress to enact police reform following Tyre Nichols’ death

    05:19

  • Memphis PD deactivates Scorpion unit after police beating of Tyre Nichols

    06:33

  • Why White House officials are more likely to misplace classified documents

    04:19

  • More accountability demanded from Memphis police department

    05:27

  • Rep. Ayanna Pressley: 'I’m so tired of Black men being killed unjustly at the hands of police'

    05:44

  • Advocates demand action following police killing of Tyre Nichols

    05:59

  • Possible California shooting suspect found dead in white van

    03:18

  • Lunar New Year events proceed in wake of Monterey Park mass shooting

    01:53

  • Human connection pivotal to maintaining joy

    04:47

American Voices

How far-right conspiracy theories are creating ‘a climate for violence’

04:30

As former President Trump plots his return to social media, extremism experts warn his platforming of the QAnon movement will fuel threats against lawmakers. “You don’t know who the attacker is going to be, but you do know who’s going to be attacked,” says former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts. He joins Media Matters president Angelo Carusone and MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the assault on Paul Pelosi and the “groomer” narrative being weaponized against Democrats.Jan. 30, 2023

