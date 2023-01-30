How far-right conspiracy theories are creating ‘a climate for violence’

As former President Trump plots his return to social media, extremism experts warn his platforming of the QAnon movement will fuel threats against lawmakers. “You don’t know who the attacker is going to be, but you do know who’s going to be attacked,” says former FBI Special Agent Clint Watts. He joins Media Matters president Angelo Carusone and MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the assault on Paul Pelosi and the “groomer” narrative being weaponized against Democrats.Jan. 30, 2023