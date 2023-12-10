How Donald Trump could turn the U.S. military into his own army loyal only to him

Abortion delayed for Texas woman with life-threating pregnancy04:33
Trump tests American’s legal system as he seeks second term04:41
Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick warns against a 2nd Trump term04:25
How Donald Trump could turn the U.S. military into his own army loyal only to him04:36
Why some people do not want to heal from deep grief04:46
George Santos saga raises serious questions about GOP03:18
Trump floats idea of creating a federal college system that bans “wokeness”02:39
Trump vows to repeal healthcare for millions03:11
The disturbing implications of Elon Musk’s tirade at the Dealbook Summit04:41
Republicans push to pair Ukraine aid with asylum restrictions02:53
Federal judges deny Trump’s claims of presidential immunity around Jan. 602:37
Breaking down the weeks of secret negotiations that led to the Hamas hostage deal06:08
How Pres. Biden became driving force behind Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal04:07
Congress returns from Thanksgiving recess with aid package to Israel and Ukraine in limbo04:05
How the Israel-Hamas cease-fire became a reality and what the Biden Administration is doing to keep it going03:19
A poet reflects on his journey towards emotional awareness and healing05:50
House Speaker Mike Johnson visits Donald Trump amid gridlock in Congress04:55
Rep. Robert Garcia on Trump: “He’s setting up something very, very dangerous” if re-elected president05:19
What Trump’s Thanksgiving rant means for his New York gag order02:24
39 Palestinian prisoners have been released from three prisons01:29
