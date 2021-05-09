How does Biden get anything done with the party of no?

As the Republican Party continues its descent into authoritarianism, it’s vowing to fight Biden at every turn. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to pass one of the most ambitious agendas laid out by any President. Time Magazine, Senior Correspondent Charlotte Alter, Politico White House Correspondent, Alex Thompson, and Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington Correspondent, Tia Mitchell join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how the President should proceed in the face of total obstruction.