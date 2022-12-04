IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The systemic problems at the root of Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis

    03:40

  • Hillary Clinton on women’s rights: 'We’ve got to keep fighting'

    04:45

  • Hillary Clinton to Democrats: 'We have to win political power'

    07:03

  • Georgia voters shatter single day early voting record ahead of Senate runoff

    04:41

  • NYC Plan to hospitalize homeless faces criticism

    05:02

  • Mom of Uvalde Shooting Victim sues gunmaker

    04:22

  • Jan. 6 committee wraps up witness interviews ahead of written report

    02:48
    How Atlanta’s growing suburbs are shifting political power in Georgia

    01:31
    Warnock and Walker fight to win over moderate voters ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff

    03:11

  • The ongoing fight for women’s rights

    02:51

  • Human Rights Campaign president: ‘Our sense of safety has been stolen’

    04:28

  • GOP lawmakers criticize Trump for having dinner with notorious white supremacist

    04:07

  • Childcare advocates push for more to be done for families

    04:09

  • Jan. 6 committee to release all evidence collected

    03:33

  • 'It’s beyond Trump': Testing the MAGA factor in Rep. McCarthy’s Speaker bid and Georgia’s Senate race

    03:59

  • 'I Am Vanessa Guillén' documentary follows a family’s fight for justice amid tragedy 

    02:34

  • Trump dines with notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes

    02:20

  • Anti-LGBTQ posts surge online after Colorado Springs shooting

    02:38

  • The case for a national assault weapons ban

    01:55

  • Trump's Fuentes, Ye meeting puts his past embrace of anti-Semitic figures into focus

    03:58

American Voices

How Atlanta’s growing suburbs are shifting political power in Georgia

01:31

Democrats in Georgia have made gains in recent years thanks to the growing population of Atlanta’s diversifying suburbs. Georgia State Representative Dr. Jasmine Clark joined America Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the political shift across the region. Dec. 4, 2022

