  • The other tight Senate races to watch out for in the midterm elections

  • 'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: ‘Ukraine’s fight for democracy is our fight for democracy’

  • NBC News poll shows historic interest in midterm elections

  • The success of Siete foods

  • Kelly Loeffler’s text messages show she approved staffer acting as fake Trump elector

    How abortion rights and the economy are linked

    Georgia’s record-high early voting turnout not with challenges to voters

  • Campaigns focusing on motivating voters ahead of 2022 midterms

  • 'My Broken Language': An exploration of multicultural identity hits the stage

  • ‘A five-alarm fire’: Michigan’s Jocelyn Benson on election deniers running for Secy. of State

  • 'Politicians should not be in our doctor’s offices': President of Emily’s List weighs in on GOP abortion restrictions

  • Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up

  • Biden: Republicans ‘telling us’ what they would do with power

  • Kevin McCarthy’s threatens to cut Ukraine aid at a vital moment

  • 'Those are not Wisconsin values': Lt. Gov. Barnes talks high-stakes midterm race against Sen. Ron Johnson

  • Voters frustrated with inflation weeks ahead of midterm elections

  • 'Con Pollo': How Jimmy Fallon’s new children’s book encourages bilingualism in kids

  • ‘Rising Against Asian Hate’: A new documentary explores a rise in AAPI hate crimes

  • Political strategists explain why Herschel Walker is unfit to serve in U.S. Senate

American Voices

How abortion rights and the economy are linked

Separating abortion rights from the economy is a mistake. Becca Andrews from Reckon News lays out how the economy and abortion are inextricably linked.Oct. 24, 2022

