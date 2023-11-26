IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

House Speaker Mike Johnson visits Donald Trump amid gridlock in Congress

04:55

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) to discuss the state of play in Congress as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) travels down to Mar-a-Lago after endorsing Donald Trump for 2024. She also explains why she thinks the votes are there to oust Rep. George Santos (R-NY) following his controversial ethics report. Nov. 26, 2023

