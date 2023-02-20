House republicans stalled on key agenda items

The new republican controlled House has yet to move forward with any of their key agenda items, which includes making a plan to avoid breaching the debt ceiling. Instead, they have been caught up in political spectacles and battles within the party. When will they start tackling issues that matter most to voters? To help break down what’s currently going on within congress, The Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson and Insider senior editor Bartie Scott joined guest host Michael Steele on American Voices. Feb. 20, 2023