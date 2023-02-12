IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House Republicans ramp up investigations into political rivals

House Republicans are using their new majority to launch a series of investigation into their political foes. Kadia Tubman, Senior Editor for Insider and MSNBC Political Analyst Fernand Amandi joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP agenda as we head into the 2024 presidential election. Feb. 12, 2023

