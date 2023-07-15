IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

House GOP prioritizing attacks on civil rights over reaching a deal to fund military

03:46

The House narrowly passed an annual defense policy bill on Friday after Republicans added provisions that would ban the Pentagon from paying for or reimbursing abortion-related expenses and transgender treatments for service members. Former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and MSNBC Political Analyst Richard Stengel joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to explain how the move could undermine national security. July 15, 2023

