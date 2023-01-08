IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    House GOP prioritizes chaos over governing

    02:47
American Voices

House GOP prioritizes chaos over governing

02:47

A chaotic week on Capitol Hill served as a preview to come as Republicans regain control of the House. Matt Dowd, founder of CountryOverParty joined American Voices with guest host Julián Castro to discuss how Kevin McCarthy serving as Speaker will reshape the institution.  Jan. 8, 2023

    House GOP prioritizes chaos over governing

    02:47
