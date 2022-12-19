House bill paves the way for Puerto Rican statehood

Rep. Nydia Velázquez(D-NY) helped put together the Puerto Rico Status Act, which recently passed in the House. The bill aims to give Puerto Ricans the ability to decide the political future of the U.S. territory. Rep. Velázquez joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the path forward for the bill in the Senate and how it can impact Puerto Ricans on the island and stateside.Dec. 19, 2022