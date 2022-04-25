IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    High school junior advocates against book bans

American Voices

High school junior advocates against book bans

School districts across the country have banned a record number of books over the past year. And the bans seem to have more to do with political feuds than it does with deciding what’s best for students. California high school student Sungjoo Yoo joined American Voices with guest host Maria Teresa Kumar to share why he thinks these book bans are harmful to young readers.  April 25, 2022

